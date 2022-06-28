Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Family of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody hires civil rights attorney Ben Crump

Family of man paralyzed in New Haven police van speaks out
By Marcy Jones and Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The family of a man paralyzed in New Haven police custody has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Crump has worked on some high-profile cases including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Later Tuesday morning Crump is expected to give an update on the status of his client, 36-year-old Richard Cox, as well as how they plan to move forward and what changes they’d like to see.

Police footage shows portions of the evening of June 18 when New Haven officers arrested Richard Cox for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Cox was then placed handcuffed in the back of a police van without seatbelts.

After the officer driving made an abrupt stop, Cox was thrown headfirst into the back wall of the van.

After Cox tells the officers he can’t move, he is dragged out of the van, and placed in a cell.

Cox did not immediately receive medical attention which Crump says may have exacerbated his life-threatening injuries.

When asked about the police vans lacking seatbelts, the mayor and police chief explained.

“Currently our general orders requiring someone in the back of a cruiser to have a seatbelt fastened tightly, however in the vans there was no requirement,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“Vans are considered like a school bus, so if the van was to rollover, how do you get people out, those type of issues.  We have the loops, so when you’re cuffed in the back, you can hold on,” said Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

That has since changed. Work on all three police transport vans has begun to install seatbelts in all of them.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday is off to a beautiful start!
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A beautiful day! A warming trend this week and a chance of some rain this weekend...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Kharis Samuels.
Man arrested after shooting of 2-year-old child in Waterbury
In Tuesday's morning business report, American Airlines pays pilots triple for July, 20% of IBM...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: American Airlines pilots, IBM workers in the office, Chick-Fil-A express lanes