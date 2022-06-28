Gubernatorial candidates meet with emergency personnel

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – The race for governor is in full swing.

Governor Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski were invited to speak to emergency personnel Tuesday.

They were invited to speak to firefighters and first responders.

They both thanked them for stepping up during the pandemic.

Bob Stefanowski said Connecticut should have done a better job. He blames the Lamont administration for not having enough masks and supplies.

“It’s very easy today to say it wasn’t a big deal, but you guys and women put yourself on the frontline. We should not have had people in nursing homes put plastic bags on their bodies because they didn’t have gowns,” Stefanowski said.

“A lot our first responders didn’t have the stockpiles they needed right there in their offices. And you want to know how are different now? I’ve got probably 10 million masks in the warehouse right now,” said Lamont.

The candidates spoke for about 15 minutes each and then also fielded questions.

