Man arrested after shooting of 2-year-old child in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police arrested a man after a 2-year-old was shot last week.

The child was shot at a home last Tuesday, June 21.

Kharis Samuels, 20, of Waterbury, turned himself in to police Monday.

Samuels is charged with assault first-degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment first-degree, illegal transfer of pistol/revolver, criminal use of weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapon in a motor vehicle, and risk of injury to a child.

Police said Samuels is held on a $750,000 bond and will be arraigned in court Tuesday.

The child is in stable condition and is recovering at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford, police said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.