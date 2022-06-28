Twenty Towns
Man arrested after shooting of 2-year-old child in Waterbury

Kharis Samuels.(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police arrested a man after a 2-year-old was shot last week.

The child was shot at a home last Tuesday, June 21.

Kharis Samuels, 20, of Waterbury, turned himself in to police Monday.

Samuels is charged with assault first-degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment first-degree, illegal transfer of pistol/revolver, criminal use of weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapon in a motor vehicle, and risk of injury to a child.

Police said Samuels is held on a $750,000 bond and will be arraigned in court Tuesday.

The child is in stable condition and is recovering at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford, police said.

