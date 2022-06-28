Planned Parenthood preparing for out-of-state patients seeking care

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Planned Parenthood of Southern New England said they are taking steps to prepare their facilities for an influx of out-of-state patients seeking care that is now heavily restricted or banned in other states.

Senator Richard Blumenthal visited Planned Parenthood’s New Haven health center Tuesday, speaking directly to staff.

The senator thanked them for their work and vowed to lend his full support to have continued care for women in the state of Connecticut.

“Their resolve and resilience sends a powerful message to the forces of oppression in this country that would strip women of their freedom to decide when and whether to have children, the supreme court has said that power should be in the hands of government officials not women, the folks here say you still have care no matter what, Connecticut will continue to be a safe harbor,” said Blumenthal.

The new piece of reproductive rights legislation signed into law in May will take effect this Friday, July 1.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.