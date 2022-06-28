Small Business Spotlight: iWood Artwork

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Mike Helin turned woodworking into his full-time job: iWood Artwork.

“I would ask people, you know, is this something you’d be interested in? ‘Oh I would. Yeah, I would. Yeah, I’d get one, I’d buy one. I would.’ And it just kind of worked from there. The artwork to me was important that people could have custom artwork and so that’s kind of how it became iWood Artwork, and obviously wood w-o-o-d,” Helin said.

It’s something he re-discovered a passion for.

“I took a woodshop class, fell in love with it, it was so different, very hands on. And so having that class I was really inspired but then literally forgot about it for over 20 years. So coming back to that, kind of bringing it full circle was amazing,” said Helin.

He said another important piece to his business is his logo, which holds very special meaning.

“Back in 1992 I had an older brother who passed away. But prior to that he took a woodshop class, he was not creative, but he took a woodshop class, and he made this wood dog. Very simple. And I just kept it with me,” Helin said.

Now he’s working with other small businesses, like at J.Rego’s where he made their signs.

He likes balancing that work with custom work for individuals, like cornhole boards.

“It’s wild. I made my first cornhole set for myself about three years ago and I truly did not realize how big of an event it was for people. So especially after 2020 when everyone was locked at home, it was harder to go on vacation, so people were doing a lot more in their yard and it was just this thing that exploded,” Helin said.

Everything from start to finish on each project is done by hand, and he’s hoping to take his experience and work with local schools to help pass along the love of wood working.

During the month of July, iWood artwork is donating a portion of all proceeds to the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation.

If you’d like to learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.