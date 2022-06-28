Great Day CT
State police seek witnesses to fatal crash on I-395 in Killingly

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for witnesses following a fatal crash on I-395 in Killingly.

State police say they are looking for witnesses after a 2005 Nissan Diesel drifted off the road and flipped on the median.

The accident happened on I-395 north near Exit 38 around 10:30 Tuesday morning, state police say.

Police have not released the name of the driver as they are still notifying next of kin.

State police ask any witnesses to contact (860) 779-4900 extension 2047.

