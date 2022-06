WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Waterbury.

The fire happened at a home on 3rd Street.

Fire officials said two adults and a toddler were given CPR and taken to the hospital.

The fire is out.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.

