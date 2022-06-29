Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Bethel firefighters and police officers rescue ducklings

Bethel Fire and EMS said all of the ducklings were returned to their mother.
Bethel Fire and EMS said all of the ducklings were returned to their mother.(Bethel Fire and EMS)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters and police officers in Bethel rescued ducklings that fell into a storm drain Tuesday.

Bethel Fire and EMS said all of the ducklings were returned to their mother.

“Hopefully they learn to watch where they’re waddling!” Bethel Fire and EMS said.
“Hopefully they learn to watch where they’re waddling!” Bethel Fire and EMS said.(Bethel Fire and EMS)

It was the department’s second duckling rescue so far this year.

“Hopefully they learn to watch where they’re waddling!” Bethel Fire and EMS said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New parking option announced for Tweed New Haven Airport
New parking option announced for Tweed New Haven Airport
New parking option announced for Tweed New Haven Airport
VIDEO: New parking option announced for Tweed New Haven Airport
One person killed in Goshen motorcycle crash
VIDEO: One person killed in Goshen motorcycle crash
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast