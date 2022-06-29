Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

DEEP: Swimming at 3 state parks closed Wednesday after bacteria found

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Swimming at three state parks is closed Wednesday after bacteria was found in the water, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Gay City State Park in Hebron, Quaddick State Park in Thompson, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield are closed to swimming after “indicator bacteria” was found, said DEEP.

Officials said the parks will be retested Wednesday morning and results will be available tomorrow morning.

DEEP said beaches and swimming areas around the state are tested weekly.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN
Pedestrian struck by car in Tolland; LifeStar responding
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Serious crash closes Route 63 in Goshen
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Trending warmer, eventually muggier... then unsettled to start the...
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Trending warmer, eventually muggier... then unsettled to start the Holiday weekend!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast