DEEP: Swimming at 3 state parks closed Wednesday after bacteria found

(WFSB) – Swimming at three state parks is closed Wednesday after bacteria was found in the water, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Gay City State Park in Hebron, Quaddick State Park in Thompson, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield are closed to swimming after “indicator bacteria” was found, said DEEP.

Officials said the parks will be retested Wednesday morning and results will be available tomorrow morning.

DEEP said beaches and swimming areas around the state are tested weekly.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.