Experts share fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July weekend

(WFSB) – Experts are warning people to be careful this Fourth of July weekend because of a big surge in firework related injuries.

This is another issue that has become worse during the pandemic because more Americans have been staging their own, often illegal and dangerous, firework shows at home.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is reminding Americans to play it safe this Independence Day.

A new CPSC report shows fireworks-related injuries are up 25-percent over the past 15 years.

In 2021 there were at least nine deaths and an estimated 11,500 emergency room visits.

The peak came during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

“The overall trend is still high, and we want to make sure that people understand that fireworks are explosives. They are dangerous,” said Alex Hoehn-Saric, Chair of the CPSC.

With July 4th just days away, Connecticut police departments are already responding to calls about illegal fireworks.

In New Haven a special task force made up of police and fire investigators will be out in full force.

“In the end we want everybody to have fun, we want to make sure they’re safe. We’re not looking to go out an aggressively fine our citizens, we want to make sure everyone is safe. A lot of times, we’re giving a lot of warnings,” said Lieutenant Nick Marcucio with New Haven police.

Experts strongly suggest leaving the fireworks to the professionals.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.