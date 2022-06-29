Great Day CT
Man arrested after pushing child off bike in Deep River

A man is facing charges after pushing a boy off his bike in Deep River. (Video credit: Channel 3 viewer).
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – A man from Deep River is facing charges after getting into a confrontation with a boy.

State police said Jameson Chapman, 48, assaulted an 11-year-old boy while he was riding his bike on Main Street in Deep River.

Jameson Chapman.
Jameson Chapman.(Connecticut State Police)

It happened Monday evening.

State police went to the victim’s home, where family showed police video of the incident.

In video shared with Eyewitness News, you can hear Chapman say “Get the f*** out of here,” to the boy.

“Where did you grow up? Did you grow up in Connecticut?” Chapman said. When the boy responded “no,” Chapman is heard saying: “so get the f*** out of my town.”

Chapman was charged with breach of peace second-degree, risk of injury to a child, and assault third-degree.

“Chapman was held on a $10,000 bond and transported to Hartford Correctional Center,” said state police.

He is due in Middletown Superior Court in July.

