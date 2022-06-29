New heating oil laws kick in July 1st in Conn.

Conn. (WFSB) - As of July 1, the rules for heating oil are changing in Connecticut. A new law requires biodiesel to be mixed in with heating oil.

As of July 1, only a small portion of biodiesel must be added to home heating oil, but by 2035 it will have to be 50-50.

This law being put into effect is the first step Connecticut is making to break away from the dependence on foreign oil.

Cooking oil from restaurants will be mixed with traditional ultra-low sulfur heating oil. This will provide a greener, cleaner, and more renewable oil.

“The plan is that now everyone in Connecticut which is about half the homes in Connecticut that heat with oil will now be receiving a green renewable carbon fuel,” says Chris Herb, president, and CEO of Connecticut Energy.

“This is not a new fuel. This is a fuel that has been developed for decades. It’s just hit prime time in terms of production,” says Herb.

Biodiesel is made in Connecticut. It starts as cooking oils such as corn, olive, canola, and vegetable. Instead of throwing the original grease out, it’s canned and taken to New Haven.

“Locally there is one facility in Connecticut that makes 40 million gallons a year. Biodiesel is produced throughout the country and throughout the world. So, we also import biodiesel from other states,” says Stephen Sack, president of Sack Energy.

After it’s turned into fuel, it will be distributed via the roughly 600 home heating oil companies in Connecticut.

“Basically, your licensed service technician is going to do your annual maintenance. There is no capital investment, there is no added cost. We just pour it in, and we get the environmental benefits,” says Herb.

The price or a barrel of biodiesel fuel is just about the same as crude oil. Savings won’t kick in until we are less reliant on international fuel.

The competitive marketplace will show a reduction in fuel price for the consumer.

