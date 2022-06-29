New parking option announced for Tweed New Haven Airport

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - While Tweed New Haven Airport is seeing a surge in travelers, it can cause quite the crunch when it comes to parking at the airport.

Wednesday morning, the mayor and airport director announced a new parking option to help.

A new parking option at Tweed-New Haven airport was announced Wednesday after a surge in travelers.

Travelers can now park in the garage at the city’s train station.

You can drive there, or take the train there, and then take a shuttle which will bring you right to the airport.

The idea is to reduce the number of cars on the roads and cutting through the neighborhoods.

Tweed New Haven has about 900 parking spots at the airport.

It wasn’t a problem when the airport only had a few flights a day.

But since low-cost carrier Avelo arrived last year, business has really taken off, and so have the flights, with more than 250,000 travelers going through the airport.

On Thursday, Tweed will begin flying to its 14th direct flight: Wilmington, North Carolina.

With that increase there have been problems with parking, especially with customers parking on side streets in the residential neighborhoods.

Trying to address those complaints, the city and the airport announced a new parking option at the train station.

For $10 you can park in the parking garage at New Haven’s Union Station, make a reservation to take the airport shuttle, hop on it and depending on the traffic and the time of day, you could be there in about 10 minutes.

“Soon people will be able to take the train, whether it’s the shoreline, metro north to union station and take the shuttle directly to the airport, so we’re trying to make a lot more options for people, it will ease up on the parking demands on the airport itself, but provide with more opportunities to access Tweed,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The parking is not the only issue the city says it’s trying to address.

Neighbors say the plane noise is another, and according to the city, the airline is making some changes to address that.

