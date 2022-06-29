Record travel expected this Fourth of July weekend

(WFSB) - Fourth of July is just a few days away, and travelers are hitting the roads and skies.

The airport is already bustling with people.

The airlines and the roads are bracing for a lot more this Fourth of July.

“Be patient and expect delays and expect cancellations and have a backup plan and make sure you travel with enough funds,” said Randolph Hodson, traveler.

The Hodson family is on their second week in a row traveling.

On Wednesday they are headed to Florida and will be back at Bradley by this weekend.

“How are you feeling about flying during one of the busiest holidays?” Eyewitness News asked.

“We are nervous we flew to Nashville last week and the trip was a nightmare. We got stranded in Baltimore and had to rent a car and drove six hours back to Albany,” said Hodson.

Experts said that challenging travel time is expected closer to Fourth of July.

Delta Airlines is asking people who are already set to fly to change their flights if they are traveling between July 1 through the 4th free of charge, as long as the destination and origin remains the same.

“There is a lot of flights getting cancelled which I can see why because nobody wants to work so it’s hard to find people to work,” said Scott Sefcik, a traveler.

According to AAA, they are expecting over 2.7 million New Englanders to travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, adding that this is the highest car travel volume in their recorded history.

“For those who are hitting the roads it’s important to make sure your car is road ready so don’t wait til’ the last-minute. Get your cars checked out makes sure your tires are road ready and inflated, that your fuel levels are where they need to be in regard,” said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA of Greater Hartford.

