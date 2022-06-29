Serious crash closes Route 63 in Goshen

GOSHEN, CT (WFSB) – Route 63 in Goshen is closed Wednesday morning for a serious crash, state police said.

Police said Route 63 is shut down at the Goshen rotary and at the intersection of Route 63 and Route 43.

A motorcycle and car are involved in the crash. A utility pole was also struck, state police said.

Police report serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

