Third Miracle League field planned in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of local superstar athletes who excel despite facing some mental and physical challenges will soon get to play ball at an incredible new facility.

The Tolland Tornadoes are one of the most inspiring teams in Connecticut.

“I like how you hit the ball and you have to catch the ball and how much fun it is,” said Joseph Bauch.

Their superstar players include Jumping Jacob, Scintillating Synnovee, and Joseph the Basher Bauch!

The Tornadoes compete in the Miracle League of Northern Connecticut, where kids who face mental and physical challenges play ball!

On Tuesday Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne signed on to build a new ADA compliant Miracle League field.

“When I learned about the miracle fields and what it brought to our community I thought wow how can we go wrong with this,” said Champagne.

The turf field will be built at the Northeast School in Vernon and athletes of all ability levels will be able enjoy the new multi-use facility.

It will resemble the Miracle Field in West Hartford with characteristics like painted on bases so everyone can play.

“This is going to be awesome to have it in Vernon. It’s close for us and having it handicapped accessible will mean so many more kids can participate in this great sport of baseball,” said Elizabeth Bauch, Miracle League mom.

The new facility will only be the third Miracle Field in our state, along with West Hartford and East Lyme.

The league is still fundraising but hopes to start construction in 2023 and open this new field of dreams next fall.

If we build it the Tornadoes will come.

The Miracle League still needs to raise more than $300,000 to make the dream a reality.

