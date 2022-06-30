$25,000 reward offered in 10-year-old Middletown cold case

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Britain mother was brutally murdered back in 2012. On Wednesday, Governor Lamont offered a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Diana Eichler was murdered in 2012. Her mother and daughter are still hoping to get answers.

“It’s a nightmare that I hope nobody else has to face like we faced it,” says Marge Eichler, Diana’s mom.

“When they said it was Diana, I started to shake and I had to hold onto the wall,” says Eichler.

Police say Diana was murdered on June 16, 2012, and her body was found by two hikers at Minier Falls.

“She had beautiful hair. Beautiful long hair and it was full of leaves and dirt,” says Eichler.

Diana left behind a 5-year-old daughter. She is now fifteen and is being raised by Marge.

“Her life has not been the happiest. Part of that is what happened to her mother,” says Marge.

The last ten years have been difficult for both Marge and Diana’s daughter, but tonight there is some hope.

Governor Ned Lamont has announced a $25,000 reward for any information that will lead to an arrest.

“We have several pieces. Like every puzzle you just need one more piece,” says Detective Christopher Iovene.

Iovene has been working on this case since the beginning.

“We keep a picture of Diana and her daughter pinned to the side of my desk. We keep that there to remind us about it. It’s not going to go away. We’re always thinking about her,” says Iovene.

Now Diana’s family and the Middletown Police are hoping this reward will urge anyone who knows something about the murder to come forward.

“I see this as a good first step as justice for Diana, and justice for her daughter, and for her brothers and sisters, and me and everybody that loved her,” says Eichler.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective C. Iovene at 860-638-4148

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.