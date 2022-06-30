Bright Spot: WWII veteran’s lost ring found decades later

(WFSB) - A fallen soldier’s class ring turned up nearly eight decades after he died fighting for his country.

During World War II brothers Ronald and Robert Kuroda fought alongside other Japanese Americans against Nazi Germany: Ronald in the famed 100th infantry battalion. Robert with a highly decorated 442 regimental combat team.

“They were proving their loyalty to a country that did not quite trust them,” said Kevin Kuroda, Robert Kuroda’s nephew.

In October 1944, Staff Sergeant Robert Kuroda was killed in combat near Bruyères, France where he also lost his high school ring.

“When you look at it now, it’s shiny. You can still see Farrington High School. You can still see the words that say, ‘Enter to learn. Go forth to serve.’”

Last November, a Frenchman named Sebastian found the long-lost relic while he was out walking with his metal detector in the forest near Bruyères. It was buried about eight inches deep for almost 80 years.

“All he saw was Farrington High School, 1940, and on the inside, it had the initial R. Kuroda.”

Sebastian searched the internet for months until he found Kuroda’s relatives.

They were extremely grateful that he went the extra mile. “He went out of his way, did the research and wanted it returned to the family, and that’s what he did.”

Last month Kevin Kuroda and his family went to Bruyères to meet Sebastian, and to receive the ring and thank him for his kindness.

He took them into the forest where Sgt. Kuroda and his 442 comrades bravely fought against the enemy. “We actually went to the spot where he believes Uncle Robert was killed.”

Ronald Kuroda received a distinguished service cross for his valor during the war in Europe.

Then in 2000, President Clinton presented the Kuroda family with the medal of honor for Robert’s heroism.

They say the high school ring is another reminder of him. “It means the world to us. It means the world to us and our family.”

And it’s more than a family treasure. The Kurodas say the ring is a glimpse into the past, at a generation of Nisei who put America first and paid with their lives.

