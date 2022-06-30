Busy holiday travel already underway

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - People are hitting the roads already ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Before you hit the road make sure you have enough gas and check your tires.

Most importantly, be sure to have some patience out on the road.

“We always say leave earlier, leave earlier in the morning we like to get to our destination by early afternoon,” said Marcy McLaughlin, a traveler.

According to AAA, 2.4 million New Englanders are expected to drive 50 miles or more to their destinations during the Fourth of July holiday.

“This is the highest number of automobile travel that we have ever seen for New England in the history that AAA has been doing these forecasts,” said Tracy Noble, Spokesperson for AAA of Greater Hartford.

AAA said that while they are expecting a lot of traffic, they want to remind you this.

“Plan an alternate route that is advisable. The road less traveled will sometimes keep you moving instead in that bumper to bumper traffic and we also want everyone to get to their destinations safely,” Noble said.

The traffic builds up we find up here it’s usually bad through the tri state area and to be perfectly honest we find Connecticut highways one of the worse than all the states we have been to,” said McLaughlin.

According to AAA the times to avoid the roads is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

