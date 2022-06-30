Conn. Secretary of State Denise Merrill resigns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Connecticut’s Secretary of State Denise Merrill announced she was resigning,

She says this was a tough decision, but it was one she needed to make.

Merrill oversaw making sure people can vote, and making sure elections are secure.

“Sometimes life throws you a curveball,” says Merrill. “Ever since my husband got sick over the winter, I’ve been wondering how I am going to manage it all.”

Her husband, Stephen Leach has been struggling with Parkinsons and now needs full time care. Merrill announced earlier this year that she was not running for reelection.

She is now stepping down six months before her term ends.

Merrill has worked as Secretary of the State for twelve years, and it hasn’t always been easy.

Merrill pushed for legislation that requires registrars to show they have enough ballots prior to an election after an election in Bridgeport ran out of ballots in 2011.

Merrill also fought against cyber-attacks and Russian interference. She also pushed for early voting.

“Secretary of the States around the country tried to make it more difficult to vote. She’s tried to make it easier to vote with integrity. She’ll be sorely missed,” says Governor Lamont.

Merrill began her career in the general assembly with Susan Bysiewicz, the former Secretary of the State who is now the Lieutenant Governor.

“She made sure during the pandemic that absentee ballots were made for everyone. It showed how popular they were because somewhere between 35 to 40 percent of the people in presidential primary voted using absentee ballots,” says Susan Bysiewicz.

She says what happened during the last presidential election has damaged trust.

“We have a former president who is claiming the election was fraudulent and so we all still have respect for a president and when he says those things, he must be right. He must be right he’s the president. We have an uphill battle,” says Denise Merrill.

The governor is expected to appoint a new Secretary of State in the next couple of days. Merrill says she plans on working with other Secretary of States to ensure voter access as well as fair elections.

Merrill’s last day is Thursday.

