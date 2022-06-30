Early Warning Weather: Chance for storms to start off the holiday weekend

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut could see downpours and even thunderstorms to start off the holiday weekend.

Channel 3 Meteorologist Connor Lewis said the state will see multiple rounds of rain on Saturday.

Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

“We’re looking at thunderstorms that could quickly make those plans come to an end,” said Lewis.

Chances for rain will begin in the morning and continue into the early afternoon.

Lewis said the potential for thunderstorms could continue for about 12 hours on Saturday before clearing around midnight.

Dry conditions are expected for Sunday.

There is a slight chance for rain Monday night, Lewis said.

