Early Warning Weather: Chance for storms to start off the holiday weekend

Meteorologist Connor Lewis said there is a chance for storms to start off the holiday weekend.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut could see downpours and even thunderstorms to start off the holiday weekend.

Channel 3 Meteorologist Connor Lewis said the state will see multiple rounds of rain on Saturday.

Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

You can track storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:

“We’re looking at thunderstorms that could quickly make those plans come to an end,” said Lewis.

Chances for rain will begin in the morning and continue into the early afternoon.

Lewis said the potential for thunderstorms could continue for about 12 hours on Saturday before clearing around midnight.

Dry conditions are expected for Sunday.

There is a slight chance for rain Monday night, Lewis said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

Download the Channel 3 apps, including the Early Warning Weather app, here.

