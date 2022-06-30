Gov. Lamont appoints new secretary of the state

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced Mark F. Kohler of North Haven will fill the vacancy of secretary of the state.

Earlier this week, Denise Merrill announced she was resigning from the position.

Merrill’s last day is today.

Lamont’s office said Kohler will begin serving July 11.

“Connecticut law provides that if the Office of the Secretary of the State becomes vacant when the General Assembly is not in session, the governor shall fill the position,” Lamont’s office said.

Kohler served as an associate attorney general in the Connecticut Office of the Attorney general before retiring in 2021.

“During his three decades with the office, he served within several of its divisions, most notably from 2011 to 2021 as the head of the Special Litigation Department, which is responsible for representing all state constitutional officers, the legislature, and the judiciary, with responsibilities over election matters, charities, gaming, and federal Indian tribal issues,” said Lamont’s office.

Before working in the office of the attorney general, he worked as an associate attorney.

“Mark is incredibly well-respected as a levelheaded, tactful, and experienced attorney who has a considerable understanding of Connecticut state statutes, particularly those concerning the operations of our elections and government administration,” said Lamont.

“I am honored and humbled to be named by Governor Ned Lamont to serve out the remainder of this term and continue my public service on behalf of the people of the State of Connecticut,” said Kohler.

