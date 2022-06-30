Montville police officers rescue fawn from storm drain
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Montville police officers rescued a fawn from a storm drain on Thursday.
Police said the fawn and its mother were crossing the road.
The mother jumped over the Jersey barrier and the fawn fell into the storm drain, police said.
“Thankfully this was witnessed by Mohegan Sun Casino Security who called for some assistance,” said Montville police.
Connecticut State Police also responded.
Police said after the fawn was rescued it went into the woods and met up with its mother.
