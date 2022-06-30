Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Several fire departments responded to 31 Wyngate Drive in Avon for a reported house fire on Wednesday.

According to the Avon Fire Department, workers at the home reported seeing flames near the roofline of the house and smelled smoke.

The house was a 9,000 square-foot home.

Officials say no injuries were reported at the time of the fire.

The West Hartford Fire Department, along with the Avon Volunteer Fire Department, Canton Volunteer Fire Department, Simsbury Volunteer Fire Department, the town of Farmington Fir Department, and the UConn Fire and Rescue Task force all responded.

The State Fire Marshall’s office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.