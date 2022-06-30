Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Avon

(Credit: West Hartford Fire Department)
(Credit: West Hartford Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Several fire departments responded to 31 Wyngate Drive in Avon for a reported house fire on Wednesday.

According to the Avon Fire Department, workers at the home reported seeing flames near the roofline of the house and smelled smoke.

The house was a 9,000 square-foot home.

Officials say no injuries were reported at the time of the fire.

The West Hartford Fire Department, along with the Avon Volunteer Fire Department, Canton Volunteer Fire Department, Simsbury Volunteer Fire Department, the town of Farmington Fir Department, and the UConn Fire and Rescue Task force all responded.

The State Fire Marshall’s office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trending warmer, eventually muggier... then unsettled to start the Holiday
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Trending warmer, eventually muggier... then unsettled to start the Holiday weekend!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
(Credit: West Hartford Fire Department)
Avon House Fire
Channel 3's Chief Political Reporter Susan Raff sits down with Denise Merrill to discuss her...
Conn. Secretary of State Denise Merrill resigns