People rescued after small plane crashes into Quinnipiac River in New Haven

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people and a dog were rescued from a plane that crashed into the Quinnipiac River in New Haven Friday evening.

New Haven police said the plane crashed into the river near 750 Quinnipiac Avenue.

Everyone is on shore and appears to be safe, police said.

