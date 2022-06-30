Serious injuries reported in Milford crash

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning crash on I-95 has closed the highway Thursday.

According to police, troopers were called to the scene along with emergency personnel around 6:48 a.m. in the area of exit 36.

Police reported serious injuries in the crash and said the highway is closed at the exit. Traffic is being diverted off the highway as the investigation continues.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to seek an alternate route.

