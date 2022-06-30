Small Business Spotlight: Already Famous Wear

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - You don’t need the lights and cameras of Hollywood, or the followers on Instagram, to be famous you just need the confidence.

Nykki Poole created Already Famous Wear after she read an article about how kids were negatively affected by social media.

“The first thing I did was think of my daughter and how I would never want that for her future, and how it’s just so sad that’s even a reality. Then I was like, you know what? She’s already famous. She’s already, she’s got this. She’s already famous,” said Poole.

6-year-old Leela was born deaf and she inspires her mom in more ways than one.

“So, the small logo here is ‘A’ ‘F’ American Sign Language for the A and the F sign. That was really special, really important to me,” said Poole.

The logo and the tag line, “no one defines your self-worth,” are also really important features that have become important to customers.

“I hope so, I hope so, you know what’s funny is this t-shirt that says ‘no one defines my self-worth’ on the back, I only made for kids, I just made these for kids. More adults asked me for that t-shirt than for their kids. They wanted it, and I was like, that’s really interesting, but like you said in the beginning, we’re all trying to grasp that concept of like, no one’s going to define how I feel about myself. No one’s going to do that,” said Poole.

Poole makes t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, and shorts. She’s also hoping to expand her product line, and is working on a website as well.

“Yes, this is exactly what I want to do. I would love to just sit and create shirts and just do this all day long,” said Poole.

