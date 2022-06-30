Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon

Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to redeem an old McDonald's coupon good for one small McCafe drink.(Source: KIMT via CNN)
By KIMT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KIMT) - The discovery of an old McDonald’s coffee coupon led a group of high schoolers to make a cross-country road trip to redeem it.

Colton Marley, a soon-to-be high school senior from Pennsylvania, found a coupon in his wallet good for one small McCafe drink with no expiration date. He had it for several years, but how he got is a complete mystery.

“The strange thing is it was only available at three locations in the U.S., the closest one being Clear Lake, Iowa,” Marley said.

The discovery got Marley and his friends – Trey Hixon, Eli Peel and Jonah Smeltzer – thinking.

“We always kind of joked that we’d one day go out and do it, but I guess here we are,” Hixon said. “I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we went out there for a senior trip or something?’”

The idea became a reality when Marley and his friends loaded up their car and drove 13 hours from the Pittsburgh area to Clear Lake to redeem the coupon. It was accepted.

To add to the moment, all four teens dressed in suits and ties. Their table was decorated with a tablecloth and an artificial candle.

“We drove 13 hours, so why not?” Peel said.

In addition, the group made pit stops along the way, including a tour of the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, a Billy Joel concert in Indiana and a visit to the I-80 Truck Stop near Davenport, Iowa, that’s billed as the world’s largest truck stop.

It’s a trip none of them will ever forget.

Copyright 2022 KIMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Mother fatally shot while pushing baby in stroller in NYC
WFSB Eyewitness News This morning 4:30 am - VOD
Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while she pushed her infant daughter in a...
Mayor: Shooting of mom with stroller shows 'how this national problem is impacting families'
An unsettled to start the Holiday weekend
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Trending warmer, eventually muggier... then unsettled to start the Holiday weekend!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast