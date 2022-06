ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash involving 2 tractor trailers has closed a stretch of I-91 Thursday morning.

According to state police, the crash occurred in the area of exits 24-25 on the northbound side.

Minor injuries were reported.

