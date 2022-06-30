West Haven lifeguards rescue 11-year-old boy

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Summer dangers are preventable. That’s the message from doctors and first responders gave on Wednesday as the holiday weekend approaches.

This message comes as an 11-year-old boy almost drowned on the West Haven shoreline today. Two lifeguards who were on duty were able to rush in and save him.

The boy jumped from a pier with his friend near Oak Street Beach. His friend made it back to shore, but the boy struggled in the water.

“I had Maddy meet me in the middle of where I was swimming so we can flip the kid over to the board and get him to safety a lot quicker. Then I just dragged him on the buoy,” says West Haven lifeguard Issac Gorske.

Madison and Issac sprinted to the water and pulled the boy out just in time.

“How much time I have before he can’t hold himself up above the water, I don’t know. I just wanted to get him quick so the second I grabbed him I was relieved. I could hear him breathing,” says Issac.

Officials say the boy is safe. This incident is the first time West Haven had a rescue this year, on the eve of a busy holiday weekend.

Experts and officials urge parents to swim near their children and to use a life jacket.

“Please watch your children actively. Put your cell phones down,” says Connecticut DEEP Water Safety Coordinator Sarah Battistini.

There have been several drownings in Connecticut, including several at Candlewood Lake. A man died at Candlewood last weekend. Officials just recovered his body.

On top of water safety, doctors ask everyone to stay hydrated as temperatures rise.

“On hot days stay out of the sun. Stay in air-conditioned environments if it’s super-hot. Again, make sure you are drinking fluids frequently and avoiding caffeinated beverages that can add to your dehydration,” says Steven Rogers of Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

Swimming when lifeguards are on duty is always the safest time to swim.

“Stay safe and think about what you are going to do before you do it,” says Issac.

