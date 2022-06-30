Winsted police arrest man on home invasion charges

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested a man following the report of a home invasion on Wheeler Street Wednesday.

According to police, officers received a 911 call of two males attempted forcible entry into two homes on Wheeler Street in Winsted, CT. During the incident, one of the males was seen brandishing what was believed to be an AK-47 or Tech-9 style firearm.

The suspect individuals fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a VW Jetta after encountering one of the occupants. The VW became involved in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Main and High Streets.

Police said the suspects then fled on foot and one of the suspects was in possession of the firearm.

Winsted Police officers along with members of the Connecticut State Police responded to the area and located the firearm and a red colored “do rag” worn by one of the suspects in the wooded area off of High St. near the Winsted United Methodist Church.

Police K-9 officers from the State Police arrived and assisted with the search for the suspect individuals. Shortly thereafter, two individuals, a male and female, were seen walking out from the wooded area behind the American Tort Law Museum.

Upon investigation, officers determined that Aba Wonderful, age 22, of Bethel, CT was involved in the incident on Wheeler Street and the collision.

Wonderful was subsequently taken into custody and charged with the following crimes:

• Conspiracy to commit home invasion - two counts

• Conspiracy to commit burglary in the first degree – two counts

• Risk of injury to a minor - two counts

• Criminal use of a firearm

• Receiving a long gun without a valid eligibility certificate

• Breach of peace in the second degree

• Reckless endangerment in the first degree

• Tampering with physical evidence

• Possession of high-capacity magazine

Wonderful was held on a $500,000 bail due to the serious nature of the charges and the fact that Wonderful also has pending case in the Danbury Court for numerous charges including burglary in the third degree. He will be arraigned at the Superior Court in Torrington on June 30, 2022.

Police said no one was injured during the home invasion however one of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision on Main and High St. sustained a broken arm after a brief altercation with one of the suspects.

The second suspect is believed to reside in Danbury and officers from this department as well as the Statewide Narcotics Unit are working to locate the second suspect.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are expected to be filed. The police believe that this is an isolated incident and do not believe that the general public is in danger. However, contact the Winchester Police Department immediately if any suspicious activity is seen.

