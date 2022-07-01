Crews removing small plane from Quinnipiac River

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are still along the Quinnipiac River Friday, trying to remove a single engine plane that crashed into the water.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday night.

Officials said the two people on board were able to walk out, along with their dog.

The pilot and passenger are okay after that crash landing.

People in the neighborhood said they saw the plane fly low over some trees, before splashing down in the river.

One eyewitness said he spent a number of years in the Air Force and was impressed with the way the pilot was able get the plane down safely.

Tweed New Haven Airport said shortly before, they received a distress call from the pilot.

The plane was flying from Florida to Massachusetts and made a quick stop in New Jersey for fuel.

After taking off again, the pilot noticed something was wrong, while 7,000 feet up in the air.

“I was sitting on the bench there and I heard a noise coming,” said Dominic Landolfi of New Haven.

“We saw the landing great go up and we said, woah, he’s going to crash,” said John Bellonio of New Haven.

“He radioed the tower at Tweed saying he was in distress that the engine was sputtering he was receiving direction from the tower to try to get him to the airport but he felt that he could not make it,” said Sean Scanlon, Tweed New Haven Airport Executive Director.

Officials said there was about 55 gallons of fuel on board the plane.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a small amount leaked out, but the river won’t be affected much.

The National Transportation Safety Board is taking over the investigation to figure out what the problem was that caused the plane to go down.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.