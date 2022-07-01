Family Friday: 4th of July weekend events
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s the start to a new month and a long holiday weekend all in one. Summertime fun is heating up and there are lots of things to do in our state to celebrate.
- July 1st – September 5th
- Free admission to museums
- Children 18 & under (and one accompanying adult)
- Must be CT residents
- Check with the location before visiting
Hamden Free Summer Concert Series
- Fridays in July
- Hamden Town Center Park, Dixwell Avenue
- 7:30pm start times
- Bring blankets & chairs
- Food trucks on site
There are several fireworks shows happening this weekend and beyond. CLICK HERE for our full list.
