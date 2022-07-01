Federal program for free meals extended

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Help for Connecticut families will stay in place for a little longer.

The federal program providing free meal waivers for children during the summer has been extended.

Those meal waivers were going to expire Thursday.

Congress passed the Keep Kids Fed Act just a few days ago.

Advocates say the extra support is much needed amid inflation.

Chicken, rice, string beans and fruit are on the menu today at Weaver High School.

The Hartford school serves breakfast and lunch to students in need during the summer months.

The nutritious meals are made possible with the help of federal dollars.

“We are grateful for this additional funding. It was very scary to wonder what are we going to do next year and this is really going to help us to bridge that gap,” said Yolanda Burt, Senior Director of Food And Child Nutrition Services at Hartford Public Schools.

At the height of the pandemic, congress passed measures increasing reimbursement rates for school meals.

The funding was set to expire June 30 but has now been extended through the summer and into next school year.

“We had a very short window to know if we were getting that money because that will determine how we serve and what we serve,” said Erin Perpetua, Upcoming President of the School Nutrition Association of Connecticut.

Perpetua says that money is critical.

“Without that money, our food quality would go down. We don’t want to have to serve ultra-processed chicken nuggets,” said Erin.

Last year in Connecticut, 25 million meals were served to students with $75 million in federal funding across 400 sites.

“Very hard to study on an empty stomach. Very hard to study and absorb anything and learn when your stomach is rumbling when you are really hungry,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The Keep Kids Fed Act will help feed 220,000 Connecticut children as food prices continue to rise during inflation.

“Students with access to nutritious meals perform better on tests, have better attendance and have fewer referrals to the school nurse,” said Dr. Madeline Negron, Chief Academic Officer with Hartford Public Schools.

Funding will stay in place through September 30.

Some low-income families may need to reapply for those reimbursements.

For more information, visit ctsummermeals.org, call 211 or text FOOD to 304304.

