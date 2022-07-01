Gov. Lamont invites out-of-state businesses to CT after Roe v. Wade overturned

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut always wants to attract new businesses, but now there’s a new approach.

Governor Lamont is trying to encourage businesses in Florida and anywhere else that are pro-choice to move here.

This comes after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This is certainly a different approach but one that seems to be resonating, especially among women owned businesses.

Eyewitness News learned today 500 out of state companies have expressed interest.

Now that the Supreme Court has struck down roe versus wade, some states are banning abortions while others are trying to protect women’s rights.

“With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, there are many states across the country outlawing a women’s right to make her own reproductive choices. Not here in Connecticut. Not as long as I am governor. So this may be a time for you to think about taking a look at Connecticut as a place to move your business,” said Lamont.

Lamont is reaching out on YouTube.

CBIA, the state’s largest business organization, hasn’t weighed in yet on this approach.

Republicans who tend to be at odds with Lamont and Democrats seem to be on board.

“I always appreciate the Governor reaching out to encourage businesses to move to Connecticut and create jobs here for our citizens,” said Kevin Kelly, Senate Minority Leader.

Kelly said the governor’s comments confirm that the rights codified in Connecticut statutes are settled law and will not change.

This year, state lawmakers voted to strengthen laws expanding access to reproductive care and to protect doctors and medical staff from performing abortions on women who come from other states where abortions are banned.

“We have an activist governor and an activist lieutenant governor,” said Fran Pastore CEO and founder of the Women’s Business Development Council.

She said in the past month she’s received interest from 1000 women-owned businesses who want to know more about Connecticut grants and benefits.

Half of those businesses are from out of state.

Pastore said paid leave and a higher minimum wage are good policies and that Wallet Hub recently named Connecticut one of the best states for women and families.

“It really doesn’t matter if you are pro-choice or not. If you are a woman and don’t recognize that there’s a war on women right now, and that we all have to do as women is come together and step up,” said Pastore.

A similar situation occurred in 2016 when LGBTQ+ rights were under attack in several states.

At that time, Governor Malloy was encouraging businesses to come to Connecticut where those rights are protected.

