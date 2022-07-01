New law strengthens State Police Hate Crimes Investigative Unit

(WFSB) – Starting July 1, a new law is in effect that strengthens a growing unit of the state police designed specifically to investigate reports of hate crimes around Connecticut.

Nothing strikes fear and outrage quite like a blatant display of hate.

“It’s alarming and it’s not good,” said Gina Engelke of West Hartford.

Eyewitness News went back to the West Hartford neighborhood where residents found their streets littered with neo-Nazi flyers in April.

People are concerned it could happen again.

“I have small children and it makes me feel a little bit unsafe,” said Gina.

The State Police Hate Crimes Investigative Unit was created back in October 2021.

After hiring two detectives, they began looking into those unsettling reminders that hate could be lurking anywhere.

“Anything that they see that could be a potential hate crime, the unit wants to know about it,” said Sergeant Christine Jeltema, Media Relations with Connecticut State Police.

State police said reports of flyers like these make up most of the complaints that the investigation unit has received so far, but they’re also investigating other types of hate crimes.

“Spray-painted graffiti, pictures posted somewhere, flyers that have been handed out,” said Jeltema. “There were 27 cases that have been reported, they haven’t led to any arrests, but again, this is still in the infancy of the unit.”

A new law in effect this month codifies this developing unit as a permanent part of the state police.

Starting in January, it will require towns and cities to report potential hate crimes to the investigative unit within 14 days.

A timely collaboration is developed with local police departments.

“That way, we can have an over watch of what trends might be happening in the state,” Jeltema said.

“What took so long, basically from its inception in October of 2021 to now?” Eyewitness News asked.

Sgt. Christine Jeltema//Media Relations, CT State Police

“I do know that we have to get the right people in to be the investigators,” said Jeltema.

Another major part of the set-up is establishing the centralized reporting and monitoring system, mandated by the new law that’s now in effect.

People can email the unit or use the CT Safe App to anonymously report bigotry.

“We needed to make sure that the infrastructure that we had was capable of kind of compiling all the data,” Jeltema said.

They’re trying to stop the crimes before they happen.

“We can be more proactive as opposed to reactive,” said Jeltema.

Making everyone feel safer in their own communities.

“I’m glad that they are stepping up and doing something about it,” said Gina.

People can email hate.crimes@ct.gov to make an anonymous report to the State Police Hate Crimes Investigative Unit or use the CT Safe App.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.