Police looking for witnesses to serious crash

East Haven, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash that occurred Thursday.

The South Central Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit is looking for witnesses to a serious injury motor vehicle accident which occurred on June 30, 2022 at the intersection of Saltonstall Parkway and Main Street.

According to police, at approximately 9:45 a.m. the East Haven Public Safety Dispatch center received several 911 calls from motorists reporting a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Saltonstall Parkway and Main Street.

Responding units came upon the accident which involved a pickup truck and a small sedan, both with heavy front end damage. The East Haven Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated an elderly female from a 1995 Toyota Corolla.

Police said the driver of the sedan was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and did not get transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Haven police and speak with Sergeant Ryan Gorman at 203-468-3820.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.