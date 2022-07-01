Record travel is expected this holiday weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - AAA predicts there to be a record number of people hitting the roads this July 4th weekend.

2.7 million people in New England will travel 50 miles or more, which is up 3.4% compared to last year.

Gas prices are at record highs, but people feeling pent up the past couple of years due to the pandemic are now ready to travel despite the expense.

“I’ll probably go home to my parents in Southington. This is my friend, and she will come with me, and we will just spend some time with family,” said Aman Samara of New Haven.

Still, travel won’t be easy. Traffic volume on the roads is expected to be high and if you are traveling by air, many airlines have already cancelled many flights due to staffing shortages.

“I went to Montreal for work for a couple of days and I got to the airport, delay, delay, cancelled, it was very difficult,” said Samara

