Service dog returns to greet travelers at Tweed New Haven Airport

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Flying these days is anything but easy, however there are a few positive changes happening at Tweed New Haven Airport.

If you’re heading to Tweed, things may be slightly less stressful there because of a few factors.

One will actually greet you at the door.

“They are extremely excited they haven’t been on a plane in over a year I think and seeing her just brought smiles to their faces which makes the day that much brighter so it’s exciting she’s such a sweet girl!” said Ashley Labbe, Avelo passenger.

Even though this isn’t Heidi’s first stint at the airport, it is a return after a hiatus, and with all the added challenges of flying these days, service dog Heidi is a welcomed sight.

“Number one thing they say is Heidi has made their day, and that’s what we’re here for to comfort and support everyone with Heidi,” said Rich Simons with the Yale University Police Department.

Handler Officer Simons says it’s the best job he’s ever had.

“I go to work with my best friend I go home with my best friend, it’s an unbelievable job to have a dog like this to work with every day and just make people happy,” said Simons.

Also making things easier is additional routes, like a non-stop Avelo flight to Wilmington North Carolina.

“We are very excited about not having to stop, and get things and make the transition onto the plane, and with the two little ones I’ve done it by myself and he’s here and it makes it double as easy,” said Labbe.

With a new parking option for passengers to use, flying the friendly skies just got a little friendlier.

“I call it creating smiles, support, comfort, and just helping people to have a good day,” said Simons.

