SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blackie’s Hot Dogs in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - July fourth is right around the corner and for many of that means family, fireworks, and hot dogs.

There may not be a better place to grab a few hot dogs this weekend than an iconic restaurant in Cheshire, Blackie’s.

The legendary Cheshire restaurant first opened in 1928 and every customer who walks through Blackie’s iconic garage style door is greeted by members of the same family.

“It’s awesome to have something that the whole family can work together as and over generations continue to work together,” said Rick Flavin.

Rick Flavin’s great uncle, Art Blackman, started the business and the next time you visit you might see members of the family’s 4th generation working here. Rick’s 11-year-old son, Quinn, loves manning the register.

“I get to see my dad, see my dad, I get to interact with people who I may know.,” said Quinn.

Quinn’s seven-year-old sister, Gracie, even helps out at the soda fountain.

But regulars know Blackie’s appeal goes far beyond the Flavin family, the food is phenomenally simple thanks to a ten-word menu.

Everything is delicious but the hot dogs may be the best you’ve tasted, made from a custom frankfurter from Martin Rosol’s in New Britain and topped with Blackie’s famous house made hot pepper relish!

“The relish has been made for a total of 94 years and we still make it. We get fresh peppers that are grown right here in Cheshire, we pick them within 24 hours, the relish is made and is jarred. That’s how fresh it is,” said Rick.

Blackie’s is cash only and closed on Friday’s, an old tradition tied to Irish Catholics avoiding meat on Fridays.

If you want to feel like a regular learn the lingo. At Blackie’s you order with a few words and a gesture!

“So, if you walk in and you wanted two hot dogs and a cheese you’d just say ‘two and a cheese’ and then within minutes you’ll have your order in front of you,” said Rick.

You can learn more about Blackie’s restaurant on their website HERE.

