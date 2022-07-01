State Police investigating violent assault in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police are investigating a violent assault that took place Thursday evening.

According to police, troopers received the report of a woman wearing pink shorts covered in blood walking in the Parker Hill road area in Norfolk.

After an investigation was conducted and evidence was gathered from the victim’s body, it was discovered the victim was attacked while out for a daily walk.

Police said during the course of the attack the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Jason Heath or Winsted, attempted to rape the victim.

With assistance from the Department of energy and Environmental Protection, troopers were able to identify Heath as the attacker.

Heath was taken into custody and charged with second-degree breach of peace, stalking, third-degree assault, second degree strangulation, criminal attempt at first-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Heath was held on $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court July 1.

