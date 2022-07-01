West Haven beaches have cash-only parking this summer

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Some sun block, a beach towel, and your bathing suit.

If you want to go swimming in West Haven this summer, you also better bring some cash.

Starting Friday, if you show up to a West Haven beach and don’t live here, it’s going to be cash only.

The parking meters aren’t working.

They can’t get them fixed right now and the city says the pandemic is to blame.

Thursday was a nice, quiet beach day before the busy holiday weekend.

“I like it because as you can see, it’s very private,”: said Mikaila Cinelli of Shelton.

Cinelli and her mom spent the morning soaking up some sun at West Haven’s Sea Bluff Beach.

“This weekend, me and my friend tried to go to the Milford beach, there was no parking, the parking thing was crazy, it was like 40 dollars, we weren’t going to pay that,” said Cinelli.

West Haven’s updated beach rules go into effect Friday for the rest of the summer.

That means for out-of-towners, paying to park in one of the 5 non-resident lots, this year it’s cash only.

“We will be charging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $20. There will be a security officer that will be receiving it and collecting a ticket and then also after 3 p.m., the charge will be $10,” said Margaret Ruggiero-Mena with West Haven Parks and Recreation.

Officials said the parking kiosks in the lots are out of order, and according to the city, the pandemic played a role in a shortage of parts, preventing them from getting fixed.

“There are some issues going on currently, so this is what the city has come up with for the remainder of the summer,” said Ruggiero-Mena.

In a day and age when many don’t carry cash on them all the time, some aren’t fans.

“I don’t think it’s fair, cash I don’t really trust, how do you know it’s really going to parking?” said Mona, of Milford.

For those who live in West Haven, the new 3-year beach stickers were mailed out with their tax bill.

But for those still waiting for it to show up, the city says, for now, last year’s sticker will still be accepted.

For visitors like Mikaila, she doesn’t mind the only option being cash.

“Cash is good, not everybody uses their credit card. I don’t. I carry cash on me, so when I was going to go pay, I was like, oh credit card, so it’s better,” she said.

The cash only rule will be in effect for the rest of the season.

