East Haven Police have located the burial site of the unidentified 1975 Homicide victim

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - In a press release, East Haven Police said, “After falling short the first time, we have successfully located the burial site of the unidentified 1975 Homicide victim at the State Street Cemetery, 2125 State Street Hamden, CT.”

Officers were able to exhume and inspect Jane Doe’s body before collecting viable DNA from several DNA rich areas.

Police say this new development will help them extract, sequence, and apply DNA results to their databases across the globe, in hopes identifying the victim.

The victim was found bound, gagged, and floating in a drainage ditch in August of 1975 along Frontage Road, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.

