Hammonasset Beach State Park is expecting huge numbers for holiday weekend

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - July fourth weekend for a lot of people means camping outside

Hammonasset Beach State Park is expecting it to be packed here this weekend and really at all campgrounds in the state.

It seems a lot of people have taken to camping since the pandemic began. RV sales have skyrocketed.

Here at Hammonassett campgrounds we find people who have been at the RV game for decades.

‘We’ve been coming for about 25 years,” said “we enjoy seeing everybody. The same people come and it’s nice to get together again,” said Patty Stein of Vernon.

With years of experience comes knowing how to enjoy the long holiday weekend like pros.

“We bike ride, we walk, we play cards a lot. We mingle with everybody in the campground,” said Patty Stein.

Of course, corn hole is required, as is a nice outdoor fire, and enjoying the cool ocean breeze, but the common theme of everyone we meet is the friendships formed over the years.

“There is a lot of people here that you get to meet over the years. There is everything here. You got the beach, you got the restaurants in the area, you got the shopping. Its everything,” said Tom Trueman of Wolcott.

“The people that you get to know, do you not see them otherwise during the year, this is the only time you see them during the year. Yeah. Pretty much. They are camping buddies,” said Lori Trueman of Wolcott.

The folks here are not that worried about it being crowded this year, they say it always is and they’ve come to expect it on a holiday weekend. They are just hoping mother nature cooperates tomorrow.

They say they are already busy planning for next year because you need to reserve, in some cases, 11 month in advance.

