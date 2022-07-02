Hoop It Up kicks off Hartford Bonanza

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This weekend kids in Hartford are getting busy on the basketball court. Competitive 3 on 3 tournaments, organized by Hoop it Up, came to Weaver High School on Saturday.

The tournaments are for kids from eight to eighteen, plus the Pro Am tournament.

The winning team will head to a national tournament in Arizona.

“They come to play the game that they love to play,” says Jamal Fulston of Hoop it Up.

Ricardo Waldron is getting ready to play in the under 40 division today. He played in the tournament years ago, and he knows how good the competition is.

“The talent is great. I don’t think Hartford or CT gets as much as it should. Surrounded by New York or Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, we got some real ballers out here,” says Waldron.

While competing is a part of these tournaments, another goal is to get kids to be active in a safe and fun environment.

“It’s just a great opportunity to keep them off the streets and out of all of the violence that’s going on and just for them to come and have fun win lose or draw,” says Fulston.

“Keep them 100 percent safe, violent free, and make sure our communities are at peace,” says Dean Jones of Hoop it Up.

