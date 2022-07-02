‘Operation Dry Water’ kicks off Saturday morning to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - ‘Operation Dry Water’ begins on Saturday morning with all Marine Law Enforcement throughout Connecticut.

Some boaters are happy to see the extra precautions being taken.

“I think it adds to that extra trust and knowing that there are active people involved ensuring that people are being safe and taking the right precautions,” said Colin Dyson, a boater.

Boaters said that seeing Marine Law Enforcement out already ahead of Operation Dry Water gives them more security when out there.

“On the water is definitely a fun event to do with your family and friends, and some people take it overboard, but you would hope as the person operating the boat they would be a little smart about how they are spending time on the water with their family and friends,” said Kelly Faust, another boater.

Operation Dry Water begins Saturday with nearly 100 Marine Law Enforcement out on the water looking for people in violation or under the influence.

“If someone is consuming alcohol on a boat, especially on a day like today where its hot the wind is blowing a little bit, that’s just increasing the impact of the alcohol and your ability to make good decisions. If we detect that, we have a list of testing that we can do,” said Captain Keith Williams of DEEP’s Environmental Conservation Police.

Captain Williams says that there have already been nearly 10 water related incidents this season with over half ending with fatalities, and they are trying to avoid more.

“If you are going out this weekend they are predicting bad weather for Saturday. I always tell people know your limitations, and respect your limitations, as well as your vessels limitations,” said Captain Williams.

Captain Williams also shares that, starting on Friday, they began wearing body cameras to protect everyone.

DEEP wants to remind everyone that drinking while boating is just as deadly as drunk driving.

