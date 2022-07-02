Police give updates on Winchester home invasion

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - On June 29 the Winchester Police Department investigated an armed home invasion.

During this investigation, police identified Edwin Martinez as a second suspect.

Investigators learned that Martinez was also wanted on an active Escape in the 1st Degree warrant out of Southbury.

Winchester Police Patrol and the Criminal Investigation Divisions, along with members of Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force Northwest Office, obtained information indicating that Martinez was hiding in Stafford Springs.

Police were able to locate Martinez in Stafford Springs, and he was subsequently taken into custody during a motor vehicle stop.

At the time of his arrest, Martinez was found in possession of 350 fentanyl pills and 105 units of Methamphetamine, according to police.

The Escape warrant was executed, and Martinez was charged with narcotics related charges.

The Winchester Police Department are continuing the investigation into the home invasion and will be preparing an arrest warrant application for Martinez.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact either Sgt. Kevin Kinahan, or Officer James Crean, of the Winchester Police Department at (860) 379-2723.

