Police investigate untimely death in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier today, the Berlin Police Department began an investigation into an untimely death on Deming Road.

Officers were unable to identify the cause of death or the circumstances leading up to the victims death, according to police.

The victim is being sent to the State Medical Examiners Office to conduct an autopsy and determine a cause of death.

The victim has not yet been identified.

