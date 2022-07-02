Third victim succumbs to injuries from Hartford shooting.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On June 19, Hartford Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Franklin Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located three unresponsive victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and woman, Chase Eugene Garrett and Christina Dang, died in that shooting while another woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Hartford police confirmed tonight the third victim, Nikia Rankins, initially underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased today at 4:53pm.

The person of interest in this case suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred during this incident, according to police.

He was cooperative with the investigation was charged with firearm violations and was taken into custody.

Police say this incident started after an argument over a dog.

Chase Garrett and Christina Dang leave behind a 4-month-old baby.

