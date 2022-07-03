Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Naugatuck Police are seeking information after shots fired at an apartment complex

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier today, just after 1am, Naugatuck Police were dispatched to Southwood Apartment Complex to investigate a possible shooting.

Once on the scene, officers discovered evidence confirming that a firearm had in fact been discharged, but could not locate any victims or suspects.

It is believed that multiple individuals were arguing prior to shots being fired, and then leaving in a black SUV, according to police.

Naugatuck Police detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact lead investigator Detective John Williams at 203-720-2594 or their confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

They are also asking residents of the Southwood Apartment Complex to check their home video footage for any suspicious activity that may be helpful to this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Meteorologist Connor Lewis says Monday with have perfect weather and low humidity.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Picture-perfect on Monday, then humidity, clouds, and return after the holiday
New Haven Police Generic
Police are investigating a shooting involving a 5 year-old
The prices on almost everything has gone up since last year’s July 4th holiday.
Prices of Fourth of July food are up this year
'Operation Dry Water’ began on Saturday morning with all Marine Law Enforcement throughout...
‘Operation Dry Water’ is taking place to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend