Naugatuck Police are seeking information after shots fired at an apartment complex

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier today, just after 1am, Naugatuck Police were dispatched to Southwood Apartment Complex to investigate a possible shooting.

Once on the scene, officers discovered evidence confirming that a firearm had in fact been discharged, but could not locate any victims or suspects.

It is believed that multiple individuals were arguing prior to shots being fired, and then leaving in a black SUV, according to police.

Naugatuck Police detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact lead investigator Detective John Williams at 203-720-2594 or their confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

They are also asking residents of the Southwood Apartment Complex to check their home video footage for any suspicious activity that may be helpful to this investigation.

